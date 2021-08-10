'E Bull Jet' Vloggers Held for Creating Ruckus at RTO; Followers Threaten to 'Burn Kerala'

Kerala-based two brothers, Libin Varghese and Ebin Varghese, who are known for their travel vlog named ‘E Bull Jet’ on YouTube, were on Monday arrested for allegedly creating ruckus in the Regional Transport Office (RTO) in state’s Kannur district. The matter has created quite a buzz on social media with ‘E Bull Jet’ followers and sympathisers threatening to “burn Kerala" in retaliation of the arrest. The incident occurred after ‘E Bull Jet’ caravan named ‘Napolean’ was seized for allegedly flouting rules and undergoing some modifications.

According to RTO officials, the tax was not paid in full. The vehicle was discolored and lights installed in excess of the permissible intensity levels. Stickers were pasted on glasses and bicycles were “dangerously attached" to the back of the van.

However, the vlogger brothers have accused the police of trapping them in a “fake" case. The two were taken into police custody on a complaint that they had caused a clash at the RTO office at Kannur Collectorate. The vehicle was taken into custody by RTO officials in Kannur on Monday in connection with the alteration of a vehicle named Napoleon. This led to tension in the RTO office today.

Both vloggers were produced before the magistrate and remanded. The Department of Motor Vehicles has charged the vloggers with nine offences and the Enforcement Division of the Department of Motor Vehicles had slapped a fine of Rs 42,000 on them. A case against them for obstructing official duty and damaging public property was also registered against them by the police.

Following a campaign on social media, followers of ‘E Bull Jet’ gathered outside their office and flouted Covid-19 norms. Later, Kannur town police reached the spot and took Libin and Ebin into custody. The van is registered in the name of Ebin Varghese.

Following the arrest of the accused vloggers, Kannur Town Police also arrested 17 supporters who launched a provocative protest on social media.

The cyber cell is closely monitoring the campaign triggered by the supporters of vloggers against police and motor vehicle department on social media. Messages were put on social media to “burn Kerala, hack the websites of the police and the motor vehicle department and launch cyber backlash on the official social media pages."

