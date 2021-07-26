E-Bus to be Operational From Noida, Greater Noida And Ghaziabad Routes

Residents of Noida will be thrilled with the news that they will be getting the opportunity to travel in e-buses on more than half a dozen routes soon. The routes to be covered by these buses include Noida to Ghaziabad, Kaushambi and Muradnagar. This bus service will be functional between Ghaziabad to Noida. And also, there will be a depot station as well as a charging station that will be built on the Greater Noida Road. The cost of this depot and charging station will be approximately Rs 14 crore. Now, there will be an option of travelling by Metro Rail as well as E-Bus on the routes from Noida to Ghaziabad.

There will be 14 charging points that will be prepared in the proposed depot. A minimum of Rs 9 crore will be spent on this plan. Also, a separate line has been set up for a power station. There will be 10 routes on which the e-buses will operate. In the first phase, only six buses will start the scheme.

As per people familiar with the developments, in the first phase, the e-buses that will run on the following routes Kaushambhi-Muradnagar, Kaushambi- ALT Centre, Dilshad Garden-Govindpuram, Dilshad Garden-Lal Kuan, Govindpuram-Lal Kuan, Pratan Vihar, Noida sector 62, Noida City Center, and Tila Mod.

