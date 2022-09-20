E- Mobility Becomes Easier as Tata Power Creates Pan India EV Charging Infrastructure

Strange, inclement weather is no surprise to those of us who live in India. Despite having one of the lowest per capita carbon footprints in the world, India has seen disproportionate effects of climate change over the last decade. It only stands to reason that we would be at the forefront of green technology adoption, and in many cases, create benchmarks for the rest of the world to follow.

India’s EV story is one such tale. The transport sector accounts for 18% of India’s total energy consumption and is responsible for an estimated 142 million tons of CO2 emissions annually. Of this, 123 million tons belong to the road transport segment alone. If EVs could garner a 30%market share of new vehicle sales by 2030, India would reap the compounded benefits of, improved energy security, reduced greenhouse gas emissions, reduced pollutant emissions, reduced travel costs for users and job creation.

According to a recent KPMG report, India is set to have five crores of EVs by 2030. Tata Power’s vision of an EV-driven India is largely responsible for this uptick. With over 2200 charging points in over 200 cities and another 1400 plus chargers in various stages of installation, Tata Power is almost single-handedly addressing range anxiety for EV owners through a pan India EV charging infrastructure setup.

This is part of Tata Power’s larger vision of sustainability, and they have joined hands with News18 Network to launch ‘Sustainable is Attainable’ – An Initiative to fast-track India’s GreenEnergy transition by raising mass awareness about green technologies, clean energy and sustainable lifestyles for the common man via wide-scale adoption of green products andsolutions.

As a part of this initiative, CNBC-TV18’s Sonal Bhutra will host the India Energy Bulletin, bringing viewers all the latest developments in the sustainable energy sector, helping make sustainable solutions attainable by all. In its first ever episode, Sonal spoke to Sudhendu J Sinha, Advisor (Infrastructure Connectivity & Electric Motility) NITI Ayog and Dr. Nilesh Kane, Chief-Distribution (Mumbai Operations) Tata Power about the challenges and opportunities on the road to EV adoption in India.

The EV Landscape in India

Clearly, the GOI and the PM want to drive EV adoption, fast. To this end, the Union ministry of Power has announced revised consolidated guidelines and standards for charging infrastructure.

This move is expected to enable faster adoption of electric vehicles in India by ensuring safe, reliable accessible and affordable charging infrastructure and ecosystem. The guidelines cover individual owners and public charging stations and have been made technology agnostic by adopting both prevailing international charging standards and new Indian charging standards. The guidelines also simplify tariffs by implementing a single part tariff, and charging stations won’t exceed the average cost of supply. These guidelines will stay in effect till March 2025.

State governments will fix the ceiling of service charges, and any public charging station can obtain electricity from any generation company through open access. The Bureau of Energy Efficiency will also create and maintain a national online database of all public charging stations.

To ease range anxiety, the government is planning to launch an app to provide the location and availability of charging stations. India needs 46 000 EV stations by 2030 to match the global benchmark. At present, there are135 EVs per charger in India, compared to just 6 in China and the Netherlands. India’s battery manufacturing segment remains a critical cog in the overall development of the EV ecosystem.

Under phase two of the FAME India (Faster Adoption and Manufacturing of (Hybrid &) electric vehicles in India) scheme, the government of India has sanctioned 2877 electric vehicle charging stations in 68 cities across 25 states and union territories.

What are the barriers to EV adoption in India?

According to Sudhendu Sinha, India is one of the few countries that is taking its electric mobility plan in an absolutely structured way. “We have got a national mission on transformative mobility and battery storage that is housed at NITI Ayog. The pace with which we are moving is phenomenal. The aspiration is that India must be the global manufacturing hub as far as electric vehicles, battery and storage systems and the electric vehicle components are concerned,”

He outlines three key problems: awareness, finance and charging infrastructure. Of these, he believes that the biggest deterrent to an EV purchase decision is range anxiety.

Do these barriers also represent opportunities?

Dr. Nilesh Kane definitely thinks so. Tata Power is at the forefront of enabling green mobility in India through its pan India grid EV charging grid, which will add another 21000 home chargers and 240 bus chargers to its existing network of 2400+ chargers. Tata Power is also creating partnerships across industries to enable smooth transitions to clean mobility – from setting up multiple charging stations for fleet operators, to tie-ups with leading auto OEMs including TataMotors, JLR Land Rover, Hyundai, MG Motors, Volvo and TVs. They are also joining hands with leading real estate developers to provide EV charging solutions across all residential and commercial projects undertaken by them.

In addition to this, Tata Power’s EZ Charge app helps users locate EV charging stations, charge and make payments online, and also helps users plan their route! The EZ Charge platform connects to the entire Tata Power EV charging network and centrally monitors it. Tata Power is also skilling 3000 youth each year to work in the renewable energy sector through the Tata Power Skill Development Institute.

Range anxiety aside, Dr Nilesh Kane believes that nothing will drive adoption more than the realization of value. “The initial cost of EVs is high but the per kilometres cost is very very low. From 10 to 15 rupees per km on petrol and diesel vehicles to just 1-3 rupees on EVs.”

You can watch the full conversation here.

<iframe width=”560″ height=”315″ src=”https://www.youtube.com/embed/JKkEsi5hkhg” title=”YouTube video player” frameborder=”0″ allow=”accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture” allowfullscreen></iframe>

