E-pass Facility Resumes for Devotees to Enter, Pray Inside Baba Dham Temple

The process of e-pass for the entry of devotees into the Baba Bholenath Temple has begun after technical issues concerning the website were resolved. The Deputy Commissioner of Deoghar, Manjunath Bhajantri, said that as per the instructions of the Jharkhand government, the gates of the Baba Baidyanath temple have been opened for the devotees. The facility of e-pass has started again and the devotees can register themselves for the entry on this link: https://darshan.babadham.org .

The worshippers can now enter the temple and offer prayers using. The deputy commissioner has requested the devotees to get their e-pass from the website by following the rules. The facility halted the last time following technical issues in the site.

And now when the website is once again up and running, people must have an e-pass to enter the Baba Baidyanath Temple.

Without an E-Pass, no worshipper will be allowed to enter the temple. The temple of Baba Bholenath remained closed for 146 days due to the Covid-19 pandemic, resulting in several problems for people who depended on the temple for their livelihood.

Crores of devotees in and outside the country, who could not offer prayers, will once again be able to visit the temple and remember God

