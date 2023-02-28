E-rickshaw Loaded With Firecrackers Blows Up in Middle of Greater Noida Road | Caught on Cam

At least one person died after an e-rickshaw laden with firecrackers caught fire in the middle of the road in Greater Noida, leaving bystanders and commuters shocked. The incident took place during the Jagannath Yatra in the area, and at time, two people were injured in the accident and shifted to a nearby hospital for treatment by police personnel.

On Tuesday, one of them succumbed to his injuries and died. Firecrackers are held responsible for the terrifying incident, that was captured by a CCTV camera of a shop on the street. The video is going viral on social media.

In the video, the e-rickshaw can be standing infront of a small shop in Greater Noida’s Dadri area as people passed by. This is when it suddenly caught fire and a huge explosion took place. People started running and a man was passing by on a cycle fell down.

At first, the road was deserted as people ran due to panic, but later some people were seen running around calling for help. The CCTV camera also had glitches from the moment the explosion occurred.

ADCP Greater Noida took to Twitter and said, “On 27.02.2023, the Jagannath Shobha Yatra was traditionally taking place in Dadri town under Dadri police station area. Some people were bursting firecrackers on the occasion. One of the firecrackers fell on the e-rickshaw moving forward, in which other fireworks were kept, due to which other all of them were set on fire."

थाना दादरी क्षेत्रांतर्गत कस्बा दादरी में जगन्नाथ शोभा यात्रा के दौरान आतिशबाजी के समान में आग लग गई। इस घटना में 02 व्यक्ति घायल हो गए जिनको इलाज हेतु हॉस्पिटल भेजा गया है, आवश्यक कार्यवाही की जा रही है।उक्त प्रकरण में एडीसीपी ग्रेटर नोएडा द्वारा दी गयी बाइट। pic.twitter.com/UFYa1NfukL— POLICE COMMISSIONERATE GAUTAM BUDDH NAGAR (@noidapolice) February 27, 2023

The police added that Salman, who was lighting the fireworks and Pappu, the driver of the e-rickshaw, were injured during the accident. Water cannons were brought in after the incident and efforts to douse the flames began.

