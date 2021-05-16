India Vaccinated Twice the Number of People in First 15 Days of April Than in May

India opened its vaccination drive for all adults from May 1 but the pace of vaccination has seen a rapid decline so far and half of the month has already passed. Many states either have halted the vaccination drive for the 18-44 age-group population or have only partially rolled it out, complaining about shortage of vaccine doses.

In April, when the vaccination drive was opened up for all above 45 years of age, or about 34.5 crore of the Indian population as per the Census 2011 projection, the country administered 8,98,71,739 vaccine doses or on an average 29,95,724 vaccine doses per day.

If we compare April’s numbers to this month, when we have opened the drive to inoculate a population base 2.72 times to the population base eligible for vaccination in last month, we find the pace of daily vaccination has seen a drastic decline by 47.74%. The daily average of the vaccine doses administered in the combined vaccination drives of all states and UTs in this month is 18,15,368 vaccine doses, against around 30 lakh vaccine doses administered a day last month.

What worries more is the fact that not even a single day this month, so far, has seen more vaccine doses administered than the corresponding same day of the last month.

As per the data obtained from the Press Information Bureau and the Ministry of Heath during the first 15 days of the vaccination drive last months, 5,21,05,613 vaccine doses were administered or 80% more than the combined total vaccine doses were administered in phase one and two of the vaccination drive.

Compare that to this month. The first 15 days of this month could add just 17.57% more or 2,72,30,529 vaccine doses than the total vaccine doses administered in phase one, two and three of the vaccination drive.

Or in first 15 days of April, India vaccinated almost twice the people than first 15 days of this month.

In 15 days between April 1 and April 15, on April 5 and April 12, India administered more than 40 lakh vaccine doses every day on an average. In fact, 43 lakh vaccine doses administered on April 5 is still the peak the country achieved in its vaccination drive when that could ideally be the base point to scale up our vaccine drive if we aimed to vaccinate the entire adult population from May 1. Meanwhile, May 9 saw just 6,89,652 doses delivered, or 84% decline from the April 5 peak.

