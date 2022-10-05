EAM Jaishankar Arrives in New Zealand; Meets Indian-origin Minister Radhakrishnan

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Wednesday arrived in New Zealand and met Indian-origin minister Priyanca Radhakrishnan, and also had an interactive session with prominent personalities of the country. Jaishankar is on a week-long visit to New Zealand and Australia, during which he will review bilateral relations with the two countries during his separate discussions with New Zealand Foreign Affairs Minister Nanaia Mahuta and Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong.

Good to meet Minister @priyancanzlp today in Auckland. Thank her for an interactive session with prominent personalities of New Zealand. Committed to furthering our relationship, Jaishankar tweeted on Wednesday. Radhakrishnan is New Zealand's Minister for Community and Voluntary Sector, Diversity, Inclusion and Ethnic Communities, and Youth.

She is the first person of Indian origin to become a minister in New Zealand. In his first-ever visit to New Zealand as a minister, Jaishankar will join the island country's country's Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern on Thursday to felicitate members of the Indian community for their exceptional achievements and contributions.

"Both leaders will release India@75 postage stamps to commemorate and showcase Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav in New Zealand," an External Affairs Ministry statement said on Monday. Jaishankar will also launch the book 'Modi@20: Dreams Meet Delivery'.

A book showcasing Prime Minister Narendra Modi's special bond with the Sikh community 'Heartfelt – The Legacy of Faith' will also be released on the occasion. Further, he will interact with parliamentarians, members of the business community as well as Indian diaspora, including students.

In Wellington, Jaishankar will inaugurate the newly constructed building of the High Commission of India. In Australia, the External Affairs Minister will visit Canberra and Sydney.

