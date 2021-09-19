CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#IPL2021#Coronavirus#Punjab#BiggBossOTT#Bollywood
Home » News » India » EAM Jaishankar Holds 'fruitful' Talks with Serbian Counterpart
1-MIN READ

EAM Jaishankar Holds 'fruitful' Talks with Serbian Counterpart

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and his Serbian counterpart Nikola Selakovic met today in Delhi. (Image: @DrSJaishankar/ Twitter)

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and his Serbian counterpart Nikola Selakovic met today in Delhi. (Image: @DrSJaishankar/ Twitter)

The Serbian foreign minister arrived here this morning on a two-day visit.

India and Serbia on Sunday agreed to deepen economic engagement during “fruitful" talks between External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and his Serbian counterpart Nikola Selakovic. The Serbian foreign minister arrived here this morning on a two-day visit.

“Warm and fruitful discussions with Serbian FM Nikola Selakovic. Reaffirmed our strong political bonds and independent stance in global politics," Jaishankar said on Twitter.

“Agreed to take forward our long-standing cooperation, especially on the economic side," he said. Selakovic is scheduled to call on Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Monday before leaving for Doha.

The trade ties between India and Serbia are on an upswing. The volume of bilateral trade was USD 142.7 million in 2016, which increased to USD 198.5 million in 2017, according to official data.

RELATED NEWS

The bilateral trade in 2018 was recorded at USD 214.8 million that comprised Indian exports of USD 202.6 million.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here

Tags
first published:September 19, 2021, 23:10 IST