EAM Jaishankar Speaks to US Secretary of State Blinken on Bilateral, Global Issues
EAM Jaishankar Speaks to US Secretary of State Blinken on Bilateral, Global Issues

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken. (File photo/News18)

The talks came as India and the United States are preparing for the next edition of the "two-plus-two" foreign and defence ministerial talks.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar has spoken to US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, covering a range of bilateral and global issues, including the situation in the Indo-Pacific region. The telephonic conversation took place on Monday night, Jaishankar said.

"A broad ranging conversation yesterday night with @SecBlinken. Covered current bilateral issues, Indo-Pacific and pressing global matters. Also exchanged New Year greetings," the external affairs minister said in a tweet. The talks came as India and the United States are preparing for the next edition of the "two-plus-two" foreign and defence ministerial talks.

The "two-plus-two" dialogue is likely to take place later this month or in February in Washington.

first published:January 04, 2022, 17:24 IST