1-min read

EAM Jaishankar Thanks Chinese FM Wang Yi for Help in Evacuation of Indians from Wuhan

After a telephonic conversation with Wang Yi, S Jaishankar, in a tweet, said both sides agreed to stay in touch as China dealt with the challenge of the novel coronavirus.

PTI

Updated:January 31, 2020, 8:41 PM IST
EAM Jaishankar Thanks Chinese FM Wang Yi for Help in Evacuation of Indians from Wuhan
File photo of External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar. (PTI)

New Delhi: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Friday thanked his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi for China's cooperation in the evacuation of a group of Indians from Wuhan city in Hubei province, the epicentre of the coronavirus outbreak.

After his telephonic conversation with Wang, Jaishankar, in a tweet, said both sides agreed to stay in touch as China dealt with the challenge of the novel coronavirus.

India on Friday sent an Air India flight to bring back Indians stuck in Wuhan after China granted the required permission.

"Called Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi today to thank him for the cooperation extended by the Chinese government for the departure of Indian students and professionals from Wuhan. As China deals with the #coronavirus challenge, we agreed to stay in touch," Jaishankar tweeted.

