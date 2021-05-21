india

EAM Jaishankar to Begin Five-day Visit to United States from Monday

File photo of External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar.

In New York, Jaishankar is expected to meet UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar will begin a five-day visit to the United States from Monday with a focus on procurement of coronavirus vaccines from American companies as well as explore the possibility of their joint production. The Ministry of External Affairs said Jaishankar will hold discussions with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken besides meeting senior officials of the Biden administration during his visit from May 24 to 28.

"In Washington DC, the External Affairs Minister will hold discussions with his counterpart Secretary of State Antony Blinken. He will also be meeting Cabinet members and Senior Officials of the Administration dealing with the bilateral relationship," the MEA said in a statement.

It said he will have two interactions with business forums on economic and COVID-related cooperation between the two countries.

first published:May 21, 2021, 13:48 IST