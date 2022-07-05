EAM Jaishankar to Visit Indonesia on July 7 to Attend G20 Foreign Ministers' Meet

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar will pay a two-day visit to Indonesia beginning Thursday to attend a meeting of foreign ministers of the G20 countries. Foreign ministers of China and Russia are also likely to attend the meeting that is set to discuss pressing global challenges, including the food and energy security arising out of the Ukraine crisis.

Announcing Jaishankar’s visit, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said on Tuesday that he is expected to hold several bilateral meetings with his counterparts from other G20 member states. The G20 is a leading grouping that brings together the world’s major economies. Its members account for more than 80 per cent of the global GDP, 75 per cent of global trade and 60 per cent of the population of the planet.

”External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar will be visiting Bali, Indonesia on July 7 and 8 to participate in the G20 Foreign Ministers’ Meeting (FMM),” the MEA said in a statement. Indonesia is holding the meeting in its capacity as its current chair. ”At the FMM, participating foreign ministers will deliberate on issues of contemporary relevance, such as strengthening multilateralism and current global challenges, including food and energy security,” the MEA said.

It said Jaishankar’s participation in the meeting will strengthen India’s engagement with G20 member states. ”As a G20 troika member and as the incoming G20 Presidency, India’s role in the upcoming FMM discussions assumes even greater importance. We are currently extending steadfast support to the Indonesian Presidency, and will be taking forward discussions on contemporary global challenges, with a view to achieving meaningful outcomes, during our Presidency,” the MEA said. The presidency of the G20 rotates every year among its member states, with the country that holds the presidency working together with its predecessor and successor, also known as Troika.

Italy held the G-20 Presidency in 2021 while Indonesia is playing the role in 2022 and India will assume the charge in 2023. Italy, Indonesia and India are the troika countries at present.

