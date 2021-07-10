EAM Jaishankar Unveils Statue of Mahatma Gandhi in Georgia

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Saturday unveiled a statue of Mahatma Gandhi in Georgia at a prominent park here. During his two-day visit to Georgia, a strategically important country situated at the intersection of Eastern Europe and Western Asia, Jaishankar held talks with the country's top leadership and also handed over the relics of 17th century St. Queen Ketevan to the government and the people of Georgia at a ceremony in Tbilisi.

A fitting conclusion to a memorable visit. Joined by VPM/FM @DZalkaliani in unveiling the Mahatma Gandhi statue in a prominent Tbilisi Park. pic.twitter.com/3SQ8XDaPjv— Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) July 10, 2021

"A fitting conclusion to a memorable visit. Joined by VPM/FM @DZalkaliani in unveiling the Mahatma Gandhi statue in a prominent Tbilisi Park," he said in a tweet.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here