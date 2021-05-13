EAM S Jaishankar Interacts with US Global Task Force on Pandemic Relief

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Thursday interacted with a global task force of top American companies which was set up last month to support India in tackling a severe second wave of coronavirus pandemic that has ravaged large parts of the country. He said India's priorities like oxygen, vaccines and pharmaceuticals as well as the importance of effective supply chains figured in the deliberations.

"Interacted with the US Global Task Force on Pandemic Relief. Appreciate the participation of the CEOs and their support for India's current efforts," Jaishankar tweeted about the deliberations in the virtual format. In a show of solidarity with India, CEOs of about 40 top American companies have come together to create the country-specific global task force to mobilise resources and coordinate efforts to help India fight the battle against COVID-19.

"Discussed our priorities (oxygen, vaccines, pharmaceuticals) and the importance of effective supply chains. Underlined the global implications of a stronger India-US health collaboration," Jaishankar said in another tweet. "Meeting was an affirmation of our exceptional relationship. Deeply value the sentiments expressed," he said.

The task force was launched to provide a unified platform for businesses to mobilise and deliver resources to assist COVID-19 efforts in areas of the highest need around the world. The members of the task force's steering committee include Julie Sweet, CEO, Accenture; Andy Jassy, CEO, Amazon; Tim Cook, CEO, Apple; Brian Moynihan, CEO, Bank of America; Raj Subramaniam, president FedEx; and Arvind Krishna, Chairman and CEO, IBM. The task force has been working in close collaboration with US and Indian government officials to share information and coordinate efforts that included regular briefings with the Modi and Biden administrations, US Congress, US State Department and the US Agency for International Development. As India battles a devastating second wave of coronavirus pandemic, several countries around the world are sending medical supplies to help it tide over the situation.

The leading countries that have delivered medical supplies to India included the US, Russia, France, the UK, Germany, Australia, Ireland, Belgium, Romania, Luxembourg, Singapore, Portugal, Sweden, New Zealand, Kuwait and Mauritius.

