Killers of Jessica Lal, Priyadarshini Mattoo and Naina Sahni Won't be Freed From Jail Early

The killers of Jessica Lal, Priyadarshini Mattoo and Naina Sahni will not get an early release from jail.The sentence review board of the Delhi government on Thursday rejected the early release applications of Manu Sharma - who was convicted for killing Lal in 2006 – and Santosh Singh – who was in jail for 12 years for the murder of Mattoo.The review board also rejected the application of Tandoor murder case convict Sushil Sharma. He was sentenced to life imprisonment in 2006 for Naina Sahni’s murder."The board has rejected early release applications of all the three convicts," a government official confirmed.In all, the board decided the fate of close to a 100 prisoners. It recommended 22 convicts for release on completion of their sentences and rejected 86 cases.The SRB comprises Delhi home minister Satyendar Jain, director general (prisons) Ajay Kashyap, home secretary Manoj Parida, a Delhi police officer of the rank of joint commissioner, a district judge, law secretary Anoop K Mendirata, and a government-appointed probation officer.