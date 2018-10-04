English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Killers of Jessica Lal, Priyadarshini Mattoo and Naina Sahni Won't be Freed From Jail Early
In all, the sentence review board decided the fate of close to a 100 prisoners. It recommended 22 convicts for release on completion of their sentences and rejected 86 cases.
File photo of Manu Sharma.
Loading...
New Delhi: The killers of Jessica Lal, Priyadarshini Mattoo and Naina Sahni will not get an early release from jail.
The sentence review board of the Delhi government on Thursday rejected the early release applications of Manu Sharma - who was convicted for killing Lal in 2006 – and Santosh Singh – who was in jail for 12 years for the murder of Mattoo.
The review board also rejected the application of Tandoor murder case convict Sushil Sharma. He was sentenced to life imprisonment in 2006 for Naina Sahni’s murder.
"The board has rejected early release applications of all the three convicts," a government official confirmed.
In all, the board decided the fate of close to a 100 prisoners. It recommended 22 convicts for release on completion of their sentences and rejected 86 cases.
The SRB comprises Delhi home minister Satyendar Jain, director general (prisons) Ajay Kashyap, home secretary Manoj Parida, a Delhi police officer of the rank of joint commissioner, a district judge, law secretary Anoop K Mendirata, and a government-appointed probation officer.
The sentence review board of the Delhi government on Thursday rejected the early release applications of Manu Sharma - who was convicted for killing Lal in 2006 – and Santosh Singh – who was in jail for 12 years for the murder of Mattoo.
The review board also rejected the application of Tandoor murder case convict Sushil Sharma. He was sentenced to life imprisonment in 2006 for Naina Sahni’s murder.
"The board has rejected early release applications of all the three convicts," a government official confirmed.
In all, the board decided the fate of close to a 100 prisoners. It recommended 22 convicts for release on completion of their sentences and rejected 86 cases.
The SRB comprises Delhi home minister Satyendar Jain, director general (prisons) Ajay Kashyap, home secretary Manoj Parida, a Delhi police officer of the rank of joint commissioner, a district judge, law secretary Anoop K Mendirata, and a government-appointed probation officer.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Justice Ranjan Gogoi: 46th Chief Justice of India
-
Tuesday 04 September , 2018
Who Gains and Loses From the Falling Rupee
-
Wednesday 03 October , 2018
Massive Fire at Kolkata Medical College and Hospital, Patients Shifted to Other Wards
-
Tuesday 02 October , 2018
Government Reaches Out to Farmers, No End to Protests Yet
-
Monday 01 October , 2018
‘We Can Be Shot Anytime’: Kashmir’s Gay Rights Activist Fights a Tough Battle
Justice Ranjan Gogoi: 46th Chief Justice of India
Tuesday 04 September , 2018 Who Gains and Loses From the Falling Rupee
Wednesday 03 October , 2018 Massive Fire at Kolkata Medical College and Hospital, Patients Shifted to Other Wards
Tuesday 02 October , 2018 Government Reaches Out to Farmers, No End to Protests Yet
Monday 01 October , 2018 ‘We Can Be Shot Anytime’: Kashmir’s Gay Rights Activist Fights a Tough Battle
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Flipkart Big Billion Day: Big Discounts on Honor 7A, Honor 9N, Honor 7s And More Lined up
- Janhvi Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter Soar the Temperature High With This Photo; See Pic
- 2018 Ford Aspire Facelift to Launch in India Today, All You Need to Know
- An Artist Got Trolled and Branded 'Anti-National' After He Created a Poster of 'Menstruating' Durga
- Taylor Swift is Performing at an Awards Show After 3 Years And No One is Ready For it
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...