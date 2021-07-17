Earn Upto Rs 1.5 Lakh With Rare Coins And Notes Of 1 To 100 Rupees, Know Details

The market value of old currency coins and notes has seen an explosive surge in the last few years. People who have such rare collections are actually sitting on a goldmine. The one rupee and two rupees coins, given they are vintage, can make you richer by lakhs. Similarly, the rare currency notes of one rupee, two rupees and five rupees are also selling like hotcakes online. Numismatists and notaphilists, who study and collect rare coins and currency notes, are regularly on the search for the memorabilia.

These coins and currency notes are buzzing

The value of five rupees and 10 rupees coins of Mata Vaishno Devi is one of the highest among other coins. People who have possession of such rare coins can rake up lakhs of rupees by putting them for sale on the internet.

It is nearly impossible to see a one rupee note in circulation today. If you have one with you, there’s a chance that you can earn upto Rs 45,000 for it. There is a one rupee note that is listed for Rs 45,000 online. This unique note has the signature of former Reserve Bank of India (RBI) governor HM Patel.

A 100 rupees note with serial number 000786 is being sold for Rs 1,900 online. This note has the signature of former governor D Subbarao.

A 10 rupee note from 1943 during British Raj and signed by the then governor CD Deskhmukh is attracting an amount of Rs 25,000.

Moreover, coins with Queen Victoria’s face on them can get you as much as Rs 1.5 lakh on Quikr.

Where and how to sell the rare coins and currency notes

The rare memorabilia can be sold on e-commerce websites like Coinbazar, Indiamart and Quikr. You first have to create your account on any of the platforms and then you have to provide the details of the coins and/or currency notes that you want to list on the website. A clean picture of your product will attract more people. Buyers will directly contact you to negotiate a price.

