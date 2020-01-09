Earphones Plugged in, Woman Dies After Being Hit By Speeding Mumbai Local Train

Thane: A 28-year-old woman walking along a rail track with her earphones plugged in died after being hit by a speeding local train near Kalyan station, railway police said on Thursday.

The incident took place on Wednesday when Antudevi Dubey, a resident of Lok Udyan complex in Kalyan township here in Maharashtra, was heading to a college where she was studying, an official said.

"She was walking along the railway track when she was knocked down by a speeding local train at Sanglewadi near Kalyan railway station. She was wearing earphones at that time," the official said.

The body was sent to a government hospital for postmortem, he added.

