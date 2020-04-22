Take the pledge to vote

Earth Day 2020: Learn Its Date, Theme & Significance on the Event's 50th Anniversary

The day came into existence after the environment began to face multiple challenges -- oil spills, smog, pollution, among other things.

Trending Desk

April 22, 2020
Earth Day 2020: Learn Its Date, Theme & Significance on the Event's 50th Anniversary
Representative image. (Reuters)

New Delhi: The Earth day is observed on April 22 in order to create awareness about pollution and to celebrate the environment of our planet.

This year is a special occasion as it marks the 50th Anniversary of Earth Day. The theme of the day this year is ‘Climate Action’.

“The theme for Earth Day 2020 is climate action. The enormous challenge — but also the vast opportunities — of action on climate change have distinguished the issue as the most pressing topic for the 50th anniversary. Climate change represents the biggest challenge to the future of humanity and the life-support systems that make our world habitable,” states the Earth Day website.

The day came into existence after the environment began to face multiple challenges -- oil spills, smog, pollution, among other things. The first-ever Earth Day launched the modern environmental movement. Today, it is observed as the planet’s largest civic event.

On April 22, 1970, the first Earth Day saw the 10 per cent of entire United States population -- back then around 20 million -- taking to streets across cities and colleges to protest against the negligence of environment. The protesters also demanded a new way forward for the planet.

Fifty years later, the efforts are ongoing.

