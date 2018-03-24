English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Earth Hour: Harsh Vardhan Asks People to Switch off Lights for an Hour
He emphasised that observing Earth Hour is also a "part and parcel" of the "Green Good Deeds" movement, in which every individual ought to take small, voluntary green actions to protect and conserve the environment and the earth.
Sri Lankan youth look on during an event to mark Earth Hour in Colombo March 19, 2016. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte
New Delhi: Union Environment Minister Harsh Vardhan on Friday made an impassioned appeal to the people to switch off all non-essential lights for an hour on Saturday to mark the Earth Hour, saying he himself will do so.
"Tomorrow (Saturday), on March 24, as we celebrate Earth Hour, I will switch off all non-essential lights in my office and residence from 8:30 to 9:30 pm in support for action against nature loss. I urge you to do the same," an official statement quoted the minister on Friday
He made a strong pitch for "Give Up to Give Back" and "Connect2Earth".
"The campaign should be seen as an opportunity to adopt a shifting of the consumption culture and behaviour change towards sustainability, helping economise operations and reduce the costs, he said.
"Give Up" is a choice that needs to make smarter decisions for the nature and deliver a long-term impact, the minister said.
He emphasised that observing Earth Hour is also a "part and parcel" of the "Green Good Deeds" movement, in which every individual ought to take small, voluntary green actions to protect and conserve the environment and the earth.
Vardhan exhorted the people to undertake one "Green Good Deed" every day such as planting a sapling, segregating waste, cycling to work or use car pool, stop using plastic.
Earth Hour is the world's largest grassroots movement for the environment where citizens around the world unite to take a stand against climate change by turning off non-essential lights for one hour.
Earth Hour is a global initiative of the World Wide Fund for Nature India (WWF), with a record participation of 178 countries and territories around the world.
This year, Earth Hour will be observed on Saturday, March 24, from 8:30-9:30 pm.
On the occasion of Earth Hour, 2018, WWF-India is launching the "Give Up to Give Back" initiative to inspire organisations, institutions and individuals to make the choice to curb some habits, practices and lifestyles that burden our lives and the environment.
The campaign includes taking steps like giving up single-use plastics, giving up fossil fuels, giving up lonely car rides for your employees, give up e-waste among others.
