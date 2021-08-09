Earth Observation Satellite 03 Scheduled for Launch on August 12

The Earth Observation Satellite-03 is scheduled to be launched on August 12, Union Minister Jitendra Singh said on Monday. Singh is the Minister of State in-charge of the Department of Space.

“GSLV-F10 is slated to launch Earth Observation Satellite, EOS-03 on August 12, 2021 from Satish Dhawan Space Centre SHAR, Sriharikota. #ISRO," Singh tweeted on Monday. Last week, in a written response to a question in Lok Sabha, Singh had said that GSLV F10 would launch EOS-03 in the third quarter of 2021.

PSLV-C52 is scheduled to launch EOS-04, another earth observation satellite, in the third quarter of 2021. The first developmental flight of the Small Satellite Launch Vehicle, SSLV- D1, is scheduled to launch EOS-02 in the fourth quarter of 2021. PSLV-C53 is also scheduled to launch EOS-06 in the fourth quarter of 2021, Singh said.

