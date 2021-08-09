CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#BiggBossOTT#Coronavirus#ExamResults#IndvsEng#Parliament
Home» News» India» Earth Observation Satellite 03 Scheduled for Launch on August 12
1-MIN READ

Earth Observation Satellite 03 Scheduled for Launch on August 12

Geosynchronous Satellite Launch Vehicle-F10 (GSLV-F10) will launch Earth Observation Satellite, EOS-03 from the Second Launch Pad of Satish Dhawan Space Centre (SDSC) SHAR, Sriharikota. (Image: isro.gov.in)

Geosynchronous Satellite Launch Vehicle-F10 (GSLV-F10) will launch Earth Observation Satellite, EOS-03 from the Second Launch Pad of Satish Dhawan Space Centre (SDSC) SHAR, Sriharikota. (Image: isro.gov.in)

Last week, in a written response to a question in Lok Sabha, Singh had said that GSLV F10 would launch EOS-03 in the third quarter of 2021.

The Earth Observation Satellite-03 is scheduled to be launched on August 12, Union Minister Jitendra Singh said on Monday. Singh is the Minister of State in-charge of the Department of Space.

“GSLV-F10 is slated to launch Earth Observation Satellite, EOS-03 on August 12, 2021 from Satish Dhawan Space Centre SHAR, Sriharikota. #ISRO," Singh tweeted on Monday. Last week, in a written response to a question in Lok Sabha, Singh had said that GSLV F10 would launch EOS-03 in the third quarter of 2021.

PSLV-C52 is scheduled to launch EOS-04, another earth observation satellite, in the third quarter of 2021. The first developmental flight of the Small Satellite Launch Vehicle, SSLV- D1, is scheduled to launch EOS-02 in the fourth quarter of 2021. PSLV-C53 is also scheduled to launch EOS-06 in the fourth quarter of 2021, Singh said.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here

RELATED NEWS
Tags
first published:August 09, 2021, 19:12 IST