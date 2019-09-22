Take the pledge to vote

Earthmover's Loader Collapses on Passenger Tempo, Kills One in UP

Gopiganj police station in-charge Sanjay Kumar Rai said the accident took place when the tempo with 10 passengers while going to Gopiganj from Handia tried to overtake the JCB machine.

PTI

Updated:September 22, 2019, 4:37 PM IST
Earthmover's Loader Collapses on Passenger Tempo, Kills One in UP
File photo of a JCB machine. Representative (Image: Reuters)
Bhadohi: A 43-year-old woman died and eight other persons were injured on Sunday, when the front loader of a JCB earthmover collapsed on the tail end of a tempo in which they were travelling, police said on Sunday.

Gopiganj police station in-charge Sanjay Kumar Rai said the accident took place when the tempo with 10 passengers while going to Gopiganj from Handia tried to overtake the JCB machine.

As the tempo driver tried to overtake the earthmover, the vehicle was hit by JCB machine with its front loader collapsing on it, said the SHO.

The rear portion of the tempo was badly damaged and one of the passengers, Sheela Devi died in the accident, said Rai.

Eight other passengers suffered injuries in the accident, said Rai, adding three of the injured persons have been sent to Varanasi for treatment. A case has been registered in this regard, and the body of the deceased sent for postmortem.

The JCB machine, which was being used for road construction on National Highway 2 has been seized by the police, he said.​

