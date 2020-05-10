INDIA

1-MIN READ

Earthquake Strikes Delhi for the Third Time in a Month, Epicentre Near UP Border

Representative Image.

Representative Image.

Tremors were felt in some parts of the national capital.

  • News18 new delhi
  • Last Updated: May 10, 2020, 4:35 PM IST
An earthquake of magnitude 3.5 struck Delhi and its adjoining areas on Sunday, as tremors were felt in some parts of the national capital.

Met Department Director Seismology, JL Gautam said the intensity was 3.4 on the richter scale, while the epicentre was near the Delhi-UP border, a report by NDTV states.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal also tweeted after the tremors - "Tremors felt in Delhi. Praying for everyone's safety."

No loss of property has been reported as of yet.

This is the third earthquake that Delhi has witnessed in the recent days. The other two were also of low intensities.

On April 12, an earthquake measuring 3.5 on the Richter Scale rocked Delhi-NCR on Sunday evening. The epicenter of the earthquake was east Delhi, news agency ANI quoted the India Meteorological Department (IMD) as saying.

The very next day on April 13, another low-intensity earthquake of magnitude 2.7 shook parts of Delhi on Monday, the National Centre for Seismology said.

