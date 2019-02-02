English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Earthquake Hits Afghanistan, Mild Tremors Felt in North India
The epicenter of the earthquake was reportedly said to be in Afghanistan’s north Kabul.
New Delhi: An earthquake measuring 6.1 on richter scale jolted the Hind Kush region of Afghanistan on Saturday evening, according to the Indian Meteorological Department. The epicenter of the earthquake was reportedly said to be in Afghanistan’s north Kabul.
Mild tremors were felt in parts of north India, including Delhi. However, no casualties have been reported so far.
| Edited by: Sana Fazili
