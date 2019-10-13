English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
4.5 Magnitude Earthquake Hits Rajasthan's Bikaner, Tremors Felt in Adjoining Areas
The tremours hit Bikaner and its adjoining areas at 10:36 am. No casualty or damage to property has been reported because of the quake.
Map representation of Bikaner.
New Delhi: An earthquake of a magnitude of 4.5 on the Richter Scale jolted Rajasthan’s Bikaner on Sunday.
The tremours hit Bikaner and its adjoining areas at 10:36 am.
No casualty or damage to property has been reported because of the quake.
Details Awaited
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
