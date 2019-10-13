4.5 Magnitude Earthquake Hits Rajasthan's Bikaner, Tremors Felt in Adjoining Areas

New Delhi: An earthquake of a magnitude of 4.5 on the Richter Scale jolted Rajasthan’s Bikaner on Sunday.

The tremours hit Bikaner and its adjoining areas at 10:36 am.

No casualty or damage to property has been reported because of the quake.

Details Awaited

