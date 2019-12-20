Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » India
1-min read

Earthquake Hits Near Hindu Kush region of Afghanistan, Strong Tremors Felt in Delhi-NCR

Tremors of the earthquake were also reported from Jammu and Kashmir, Uttar Pradesh and Punjab.

News18.com

Updated:December 20, 2019, 5:45 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Earthquake Hits Near Hindu Kush region of Afghanistan, Strong Tremors Felt in Delhi-NCR
Representative image.

New Delhi: A earthquake of magnitude 6.8 on the richter scale struck the Hindu Kush region of Afghanistan and strong tremors were felt in Delhi and the larger National Capital Region. Tremors of the earthquake were also reported from Jammu and Kashmir, Uttar Pradesh and Punjab.The tremors were felt for nearly a minute.

"The earthquake of 6.8 magnitude had its epicentre in Hindu Kush," an official of the Seismology Department said. There was no immediate report of any loss of life or property due to the quake which hit at 5.13 pm.

This is a breaking news story. More details are awaited.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram