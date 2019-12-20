Earthquake Hits Near Hindu Kush region of Afghanistan, Strong Tremors Felt in Delhi-NCR

New Delhi: A earthquake of magnitude 6.8 on the richter scale struck the Hindu Kush region of Afghanistan and strong tremors were felt in Delhi and the larger National Capital Region. Tremors of the earthquake were also reported from Jammu and Kashmir, Uttar Pradesh and Punjab.The tremors were felt for nearly a minute.

"The earthquake of 6.8 magnitude had its epicentre in Hindu Kush," an official of the Seismology Department said. There was no immediate report of any loss of life or property due to the quake which hit at 5.13 pm.

This is a breaking news story. More details are awaited.

