Earthquake in Haryana’s Jhajjar, Tremors Felt in Delhi-NCR for 2nd Time in 24 Hours
The quake occurred at 6.28 am at a depth of 10 km and had a magnitude of 3.7, it said.
New Delhi: A medium-intensity earthquake hit Haryana's Jhajjar district and its tremors were also felt in the national capital for the second time in less than 24 hours, the National Centre For Seismology said.
The quake occurred at 6.28 am at a depth of 10 km and had a magnitude of 3.7, it said.
It occurred in Jhajjar district and the tremors were also felt in the national capital, the NCS added.
