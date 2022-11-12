Earthquake Jolts Delhi Again, Tremors Felt Across NCR

An earthquake rocked national capital of Delhi and its neighbouring areas on Saturday evening. According to National Center for Seismology, 5.4 magnitude earthquake hit Nepal with a depth of 10 km at 7:57pm.

This is the second time tremors were felt across the NCR. Earlier, severe tremors were felt in and around Delhi in the early hours of Wednesday.

Scientists had earlier said there is a strong possibility of a major earthquake in the Himalayan region and underlined the need for better preparation to minimise the damage to life and property. Senior geophysicist of Wadia Institute of Himalayan Geology Ajay Paul said the Himalayas have come into existence as a result of a collision between Indian and Eurasian plates.

Due to constant pressure of the Eurasian plate on the Indian plate, strained energy accumulating under it keeps releasing itself from time to time in the form of earthquakes, Paul said. The magnitude of future earthquake might be of seven or more on the richter scale, he claimed.

Four major earthquakes were recorded in the Himalayan region over the past 150 years, including the tremors in Shillong in 1897, in Kangra in 1905, in Bihar-Nepal in 1934 and in Assam in 1950.

(With PTI inputs)

