Earthquake Jolts Jhajjar, Tremors Felt in Delhi and National Capital Region
The quake occurred at 4.37 pm at a depth of 10 km and had a magnitude of 3.8.
Representative Image.
New Delhi: A medium-intensity earthquake hit Haryana's Jhajjar district and its tremors were also felt in the national capital, the National Centre For Seismology said.
The quake occurred at 4.37 pm at a depth of 10 km and had a magnitude of 3.8, it said.
It occurred in Jhajjar district and the tremors were also felt in the national capital, the NCS added
