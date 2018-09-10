GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Earthquake Jolts Jhajjar, Tremors Felt in Delhi and National Capital Region

The quake occurred at 4.37 pm at a depth of 10 km and had a magnitude of 3.8.

PTI

Updated:September 10, 2018, 7:39 AM IST
Representative Image.
New Delhi: A medium-intensity earthquake hit Haryana's Jhajjar district and its tremors were also felt in the national capital, the National Centre For Seismology said.

The quake occurred at 4.37 pm at a depth of 10 km and had a magnitude of 3.8, it said.

It occurred in Jhajjar district and the tremors were also felt in the national capital, the NCS added
