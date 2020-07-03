Earthquake of Magnitude 4.6 Occurs Near Champai in Mizoram, Says Nat'l Centre for Seismology

An earthquake of magnitude 4.6 occurred near Champhai in Mizoram at 2.35 pm on Friday, said the National Center for Seismology, ANI reports.

There are no reports of casualties or damage to property, as of now.

Previously, a light intensity earthquake of 3.7 magnitude had hit Mizoram on June 23, the then third quake to rock the northeastern state in three consecutive days. No casualties had been reported from anywhere in the state, officials said, adding the tremor was also felt in the state capital.

