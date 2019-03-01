LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
Earthquake Measuring 3.3 on Richter Scale Hits Himachal's Chamba District

Tremors were felt for a few seconds in several areas at 11.40 am and the epicentre is reported to be Chamba, bordering Jammu and Kashmir.

IANS

Updated:March 1, 2019, 1:31 PM IST
Representational image.
Shimla: An earthquake measuring 3.3 on the Richter scale hit Himachal Pradesh's Chamba district on Friday, an official said. There was no loss of life.

Tremors were felt for some seconds in several areas at 11.40 am, a MET official told IANS. The epicentre was Chamba, bordering Jammu and Kashmir.

Earlier in the day, an earthquake measuring 4.3 on the Richter scale hit Palgarh district in Maharashtra at 11 am and tremors were felt in the Mumbai. No casualty and damage have been reported yet.





