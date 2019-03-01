Earthquake Measuring 3.3 on Richter Scale Hits Himachal's Chamba District

Earthquake with a magnitude of 4.3 on the Richter scale hit Palghar district of Maharashtra at 11 am today. — ANI (@ANI) March 1, 2019

An earthquake measuring 3.3 on the Richter scale hit Himachal Pradesh's Chamba district on Friday, an official said. There was no loss of life.Tremors were felt for some seconds in several areas at 11.40 am, a MET official told IANS. The epicentre was Chamba, bordering Jammu and Kashmir.Earlier in the day, an earthquake measuring 4.3 on the Richter scale hit Palgarh district in Maharashtra at 11 am and tremors were felt in the Mumbai. No casualty and damage have been reported yet.