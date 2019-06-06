Earthquake Measuring 4.3 on Richter Scale Strikes Gujarat, No Damage Reported

An earthquake measuring 4.3 on Richter scale struck parts of Gujarat and Rajasthan at 10.31pm on Wednesday.

The Institute of Seismological Research, the epicentre of the earthquake was 31 kilometres from Palanpur in north Gujarat.

Reports say that the tremors were also felt in Aravalli and Banaskantha districts of Gujarat and Mount Abu and Abu Road region in Rajasthan. There are no reports of any injuries of loss of property so far.