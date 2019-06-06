English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Earthquake Measuring 4.3 on Richter Scale Strikes Gujarat, No Damage Reported
The Institute of Seismological Research, the epicentre of the earthquake was 31 kilometres from Palanpur in north Gujarat.
Representational image.
An earthquake measuring 4.3 on Richter scale struck parts of Gujarat and Rajasthan at 10.31pm on Wednesday.
Reports say that the tremors were also felt in Aravalli and Banaskantha districts of Gujarat and Mount Abu and Abu Road region in Rajasthan. There are no reports of any injuries of loss of property so far.
