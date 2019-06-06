Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Earthquake Measuring 4.3 on Richter Scale Strikes Gujarat, No Damage Reported

The Institute of Seismological Research, the epicentre of the earthquake was 31 kilometres from Palanpur in north Gujarat.

News18.com

Updated:June 6, 2019, 7:34 AM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Earthquake Measuring 4.3 on Richter Scale Strikes Gujarat, No Damage Reported
Representational image.
Loading...

An earthquake measuring 4.3 on Richter scale struck parts of Gujarat and Rajasthan at 10.31pm on Wednesday.

The Institute of Seismological Research, the epicentre of the earthquake was 31 kilometres from Palanpur in north Gujarat.

Reports say that the tremors were also felt in Aravalli and Banaskantha districts of Gujarat and Mount Abu and Abu Road region in Rajasthan. There are no reports of any injuries of loss of property so far.

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
 
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram