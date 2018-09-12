English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Earthquake Measuring 5.5 on Richter Scale Hits Assam, Tremors Felt in Bengal Too
The quake occurred at a depth of 13 km around 10:20 am with its epicentre in Kokrajhar district, the India Meteorological Department said.
Representative Image.
Guwahati: An earthquake measuring 5.5 on the Richter scale shook Guwahati and its adjoining areas on Wednesday, the Met said. No damage was reported.
The quake occurred at a depth of 13 km around 10:20 am with its epicentre in Kokrajhar district, the India Meteorological Department said.
An Assam State Disaster Management Authority official said there was no report of any major damage from anywhere in the state so far.
An Assam State Disaster Management Authority official said there was no report of any major damage from anywhere in the state so far.
An Assam State Disaster Management Authority official said there was no report of any major damage from anywhere in the state so far.
