GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Earthquake Measuring 5.5 on Richter Scale Hits Assam, Tremors Felt in Bengal Too

The quake occurred at a depth of 13 km around 10:20 am with its epicentre in Kokrajhar district, the India Meteorological Department said.

IANS

Updated:September 12, 2018, 11:35 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Earthquake Measuring 5.5 on Richter Scale Hits Assam, Tremors Felt in Bengal Too
Representative Image.
Loading...
Guwahati: An earthquake measuring 5.5 on the Richter scale shook Guwahati and its adjoining areas on Wednesday, the Met said. No damage was reported.

The quake occurred at a depth of 13 km around 10:20 am with its epicentre in Kokrajhar district, the India Meteorological Department said.

An Assam State Disaster Management Authority official said there was no report of any major damage from anywhere in the state so far.


Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Video Wall

Watch: Arthur Road Jail Cell Readied For Mallya

Watch: Arthur Road Jail Cell Readied For Mallya

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Loading...