Earthquake Measuring 5.3 on Richter Scale Jolts Gujarat's Rajkot, Kutch and Ahmedabad

Kutch, Rajkot, Ahmedabad and Patan areas of Gujarat were rocked by an earthquake of 5.3 magnitude on the Richter scale -- classified as "moderate" -- on Sunday evening.

According to the National Centre for Seismology, the quake, which occurred at 8.13 p.m., had its epicentre 118 km north by northwest of Rajkot, in Bhachau in Kutch district. Its depth was 10 km.

No reports of any loss of property or damage have come in yet.

An official of the Institute of Seismological Research (ISR) said that the tremor was recorded at 8:13 pm.

The quake was felt in cities like Kutch, Rajkot, Ahmedabad and Patan, where many people rushed out of their houses.

"Its epicentre was located 13 kilometres north-north east from Bhachau in Kutch district," he said.

No report to damage to property or life is reported so far.

Earlier, after a dozen low-intensity earthquakes hit Delhi over the last few months, the National Disaster Management Authority convened a meeting and said that there was no need to panic. It highlighted the importance of preparedness and readiness og mitigation measures to reduce risks.