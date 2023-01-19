CHANGE LANGUAGE
Earthquake of 3.2 Magnitude Hits Jammu and Kashmir

PTI

Last Updated: January 19, 2023, 21:33 IST

Jammu and Kashmir, India

The quake hit at a latitude of 33.21 degrees north and a longitude of 75.72 degrees east at a depth of 10 kilometres. (Image: Shutterstock)

The epicentre of the earthquake, which occurred at 12.4 pm, was the Doda area in the Jammu region

An earthquake of 3.2 magnitude hit Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday but there was no loss of life or damage to property, officials said.

The epicentre of the earthquake, which occurred at 12.4 pm, was the Doda area in the Jammu region, they said.

The quake hit at a latitude of 33.21 degrees north and a longitude of 75.72 degrees east at a depth of 10 kilometres, the officials said.

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed)
