Earthquake of 3.2 Magnitude Hits Jammu and Kashmir

An earthquake of 3.2 magnitude hit Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday but there was no loss of life or damage to property, officials said.

The epicentre of the earthquake, which occurred at 12.4 pm, was the Doda area in the Jammu region, they said.

The quake hit at a latitude of 33.21 degrees north and a longitude of 75.72 degrees east at a depth of 10 kilometres, the officials said.

