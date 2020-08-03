INDIA

1-MIN READ

Earthquake of 3.3 Magnitude Hits South Gujarat, No Reports of Casualty or Damage to Property

Image for representation

The earthquake was recorded with its epicentre 7km east-south-east from Bharuch city, an official of the Gandhinagar-based Institute of Seismological Research said.

  • PTI
  • Last Updated: August 3, 2020, 6:47 PM IST
An earthquake of magnitude 3.3 shook parts of south Gujarat on Monday evening, but no casualty or damage to property was reported from the region, officials said. The earthquake's epicentre was in Bharuch district,around 200km from here, they said.

The earthquake of magnitude 3.3 was recorded with its epicentre 7km east-south-east from Bharuch city, an official of the Gandhinagar-based Institute of Seismological Research (ISR) said.

The mild tremor occurred at 5:19pm, he said. People in parts of the city rushed out of their houses after experiencing the quake. No casualty or damage to property was reported so far from the region, Bharuch collector MD Modia said.

