INDIA

1-MIN READ

Earthquake of 3.6 Magnitude Hits Manipur's Ukhrul Today

Map representation of Ukhrul area.

'With a magnitude of 3.6 on the Richter Scale hit 43km East of Ukhrul, Manipur on Friday at 03:26am,' National Center for Seismology (NCS) said.

  • News18.com Imphall
  • Last Updated: May 22, 2020, 9:09 AM IST
A low-intensity earthquake tremor was felt in Manipur's Ukhrul in the wee hours of Friday.

"With a magnitude of 3.6 on the Richter Scale hit 43km East of Ukhrul, Manipur on Friday at 03:26am," National Center for Seismology (NCS).

On May 15, an earthquake of magnitude 2.2 hit the national capital on Friday, the fourth since April 12, the National Centre for Seismology said.

The epicentre was Pitampura in north Delhi.


