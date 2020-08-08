Earthquake of 3.8 Magnitude Hits Odisha's Berhampur

An earthquake of magnitude 3.8 on the Richter scale hit Odisha's Berhampur area on Saturday morning.
The National Centre for Seismology said that the earthquake struck 73km West South-West (WSW) of Berhampur on 7:30 am.
There is no immediate report of damage to property or loss of life.
This is a developing story. More details awaited.
Array
(
[videos] => Array
(
)
[query] => https://pubstack.nw18.com/pubsync/v1/api/videos/recommended?source=n18english&channels=5d95e6c378c2f2492e2148a2,5d95e6c278c2f2492e214884,5d96f74de3f5f312274ca307&categories=5d95e6d7340a9e4981b2e10a&query=earthquake+india%2CEarthquake+odisha%2Cindia+earthquake+news%2COdisha%2CODISHA+EARTHQUAKE&publish_min=2020-08-05T08:02:03.000Z&publish_max=2020-08-08T08:02:03.000Z&sort_by=date-relevance&order_by=0&limit=2
)