INDIA

1-MIN READ

Earthquake of 3.8 Magnitude Hits Odisha's Berhampur

There is no immediate report of damage to property or loss of life.

  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: August 8, 2020, 8:02 AM IST
An earthquake of magnitude 3.8 on the Richter scale hit Odisha's Berhampur area on Saturday morning.

The National Centre for Seismology said that the earthquake struck 73km West South-West (WSW) of Berhampur on 7:30 am.

This is a developing story. More details awaited.

