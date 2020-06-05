Earthquake of 4.0 Magnitude Hits Karnataka's Hampi, Days After Two Tremors Jolt Haryana

A low-magnitude earthquake hit Hampi, an ancient village dotted with numerous ruined 7th-century temple complexes, in Karnataka on Friday morning.

"An earthquake with a magnitude of 4.0 on the Richter Scale hit Hampi in Karnataka today at 06:55 am," the National Center for Seismology said.

Days ago, two earthquakes hit Rohtak in Haryana in the span of an hour on Friday, tremors of which were felt in the national capital, said the National Centre for Seismology. Rohtak is nearly 60 km from Delhi.

The first quake, a medium intensity one of 4.6 magnitude, hit the Haryana city at 9.08pm at a depth of 5 km.

Meanwhile, experts have warned that a major tremor may be witnessed in Delhi amid a range of low-intensity earthquakes reported in the national capital region over the last one-and-a-half months.