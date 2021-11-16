Earthquake of 4.1 Magnitude Hits Rajasthan's Pali District Near Gujarat Border

A magnitude 4.1 earthquake struck in Rajasthan near its border with Gujarat’s Banaskantha district on Tuesday evening, Gandhinagar-based Institute of Seismological Research (ISR) said. The earthquake, its epicentre near Sumerpur in Pali district of Rajasthan, was recorded around 7:25 pm at a depth of 10 km.

The epicentre lay at a distance of 136 km North North East from Palanpur, the headquarters of Banaskantha district, the ISR said in its update. No damage to property or loss of life was reported on the Gujarat side, officials in Banaskantha district said.

