English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Earthquake of 4.2 Magnitude Strikes Himachal Pradesh's Mandi District
The tremors were felt at 4.32 am and the epicentre of the earthquake was at a depth of 10 kilometre in northeast of Mandi.
Representational image.
Loading...
Shimla: An earthquake of magnitude 4.2 struck Himachal Pradesh's Mandi district early Friday, the meteorological said.
The tremors were felt at 4.32 am and the epicentre of the earthquake was at a depth of 10 kilometre in northeast of Mandi, Shimla Meteorological Centre Director Manmohan Singh.
He said mild tremors were also felt in the adjoining areas.
No loss of life or property was reported, officials said.
Most parts of Himachal Pradesh, including Mandi, fall in the high seismic sensitive zone and mild quakes are a regular feature in the region.
The tremors were felt at 4.32 am and the epicentre of the earthquake was at a depth of 10 kilometre in northeast of Mandi, Shimla Meteorological Centre Director Manmohan Singh.
He said mild tremors were also felt in the adjoining areas.
No loss of life or property was reported, officials said.
Most parts of Himachal Pradesh, including Mandi, fall in the high seismic sensitive zone and mild quakes are a regular feature in the region.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Why Masood Azhar Being Designated as a Terrorist Matters to India
-
Wednesday 01 May , 2019
IPL 2019, CSK vs DC: Can CSK Start Winning Without MS Dhoni ?
-
Wednesday 01 May , 2019
Racheal Javed: Meet The Female Biker Who Is Challenging Pakistan's Patriarchal Society
-
Tuesday 30 April , 2019
War Of Words: Congress-BJP Trade Barbs Over Rahul Gandhi’s Citizenship Row
-
Tuesday 30 April , 2019
Gautam Gambhir On Two Voter IDs, Challenge Of Debate And Full Statehood
Why Masood Azhar Being Designated as a Terrorist Matters to India
Wednesday 01 May , 2019 IPL 2019, CSK vs DC: Can CSK Start Winning Without MS Dhoni ?
Wednesday 01 May , 2019 Racheal Javed: Meet The Female Biker Who Is Challenging Pakistan's Patriarchal Society
Tuesday 30 April , 2019 War Of Words: Congress-BJP Trade Barbs Over Rahul Gandhi’s Citizenship Row
Tuesday 30 April , 2019 Gautam Gambhir On Two Voter IDs, Challenge Of Debate And Full Statehood
Live TV
Recommended For You
- J-Sisters Priyanka, Sophie Steal the Show at Jonas Brothers Billboards Music Awards Gig
- Priyanka Chopra is a Cute Bridesmaid With Floral Headband at Sophie Turner's Wedding, Watch Video
- Amazon Summer Days Sale: Offers And Discounts on Huawei Mate 20 Pro, Huawei P30 Lite And More
- Varun Dhawan is Beach Ready on Grazia’s Latest Cover
- Talk Ain't Cheap: This Town in the Philippines Has Made Gossip Illegal
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results