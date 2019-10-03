Take the pledge to vote

Earthquake of 4.8 Magnitude Hits Manipur, 2 Injured After Roof Collapse

The quake that occurred at 11.54 am had its epicentre at a depth of 40 km in Imphal district, said a report of the Meteorological Department.

Updated:October 3, 2019, 5:58 PM IST
Earthquake of 4.8 Magnitude Hits Manipur, 2 Injured After Roof Collapse
Imphal: At least two persons were injured in Manipur after a 4.8-magnitude earthquake hit the state on Thursday morning, police said.

The quake that occurred at 11.54 am had its epicentre at a depth of 40 km in Imphal district, said a report of the Meteorological Department.

Two persons were seriously injured after roof of a building collapsed at Wangkhei Andro bus parking area in Imphal East district due to the earthquake, said an officer of Porompat police station.

The injured persons were rushed to a nearby hospital, he added.

