An earthquake of 5.0 magnitude hit the Nicobar Islands region on Monday morning. According to the National Centre of Seismology (NCS), the quake that took place at the depth of 10 km, jolted the region at 5 am.

“Earthquake of Magnitude:5.0, Occurred on 06-03-2023, 05:07:16 IST, Lat: 7.97 and Long: 91.65, Depth: 10 Km,` Location: Nicobar islands region," NCS tweeted.

This is the second earthquake that jolted the region this year, Earlier, an earthquake of 4.9 magnitude struck near the Andaman Sea in January.

Prior to that, last year, the islands witnessed 22 earthquakes in a span of 24 hours ranging from 3.8 magnitude to 5.0 magnitude.

