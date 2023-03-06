CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :'Peeing' on Flight CaseTN Migrant WorkersHoli 2023Karnataka BribegateAtiq Ahmed
Home » News » India » Earthquake of 5.0 Magnitude Hits Nicobar Islands Region, 2nd Jolt This Year
1-MIN READ

Earthquake of 5.0 Magnitude Hits Nicobar Islands Region, 2nd Jolt This Year

By: News Desk

Edited By: Sanstuti Nath

News18.com

Last Updated: March 06, 2023, 08:37 IST

New Delhi, India

Last year, the islands witnessed 22 earthquakes in a span of 24 hours (File representative image)

Last year, the islands witnessed 22 earthquakes in a span of 24 hours (File representative image)

“Earthquake of Magnitude:5.0, Occurred on 06-03-2023, 05:07:16 IST, Lat: 7.97 and Long: 91.65, Depth: 10 Km,` Location: Nicobar islands region," NCS tweeted

An earthquake of 5.0 magnitude hit the Nicobar Islands region on Monday morning. According to the National Centre of Seismology (NCS), the quake that took place at the depth of 10 km, jolted the region at 5 am.

“Earthquake of Magnitude:5.0, Occurred on 06-03-2023, 05:07:16 IST, Lat: 7.97 and Long: 91.65, Depth: 10 Km,` Location: Nicobar islands region," NCS tweeted.

This is the second earthquake that jolted the region this year, Earlier, an earthquake of 4.9 magnitude struck near the Andaman Sea in January.

RELATED NEWS

Prior to that, last year, the islands witnessed 22 earthquakes in a span of 24 hours ranging from 3.8 magnitude to 5.0 magnitude.

Read all the Latest India News here

About the Author
News Desk
The News Desk is a team of passionate editors and writers who break and analyse the most important events unfolding in India and abroad. From live upd...Read More
Tags:
  1. Andaman and Nicobar
  2. Earthquake
  3. nicobar
first published:March 06, 2023, 08:36 IST
last updated:March 06, 2023, 08:37 IST
Read More