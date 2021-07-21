Earthquake of 5.3 Magnitude Hits Pakistan, Tremors Felt in Parts of Rajasthan

Tremors were felt in Bikaner and nearby areas in Rajasthan on Wednesday after a medium intensity quake struck Pakistan. J L Gautam, Head of Operations of the National Centre for Seismology, said the epicenter of the quake measuring 5.3 was in Pakistan.

According to the NCS, the quake occurred at 5.24 AM at a depth of 110 kilometres. The tremors lasted a few seconds and no damage was reported in the state.

The epicenter of the quake was 343 km west-northwest of Bikaner and 439 km northwest of Jodhpur.

