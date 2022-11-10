5.7 Magnitude Earthquake Hits Arunachal's West Siang District

An 5.7 magnitude earthquake hit West Siang district of Arunachal Pradesh early Thursday morning, according to the National Center for Seismology.

The quake hit the area at 10.31 am at a depth of 10 km, it said adding that the exact location of the earthquake was 51 km from Aalo in West Siang district.

“An earthquake of magnitude 5.7 occurred in West Siang, Arunachal Pradesh, at around 10.31 am, today. The depth of the earthquake was 10 km below the ground,” the National Center for Seismology said in a statement.

On Wednesday, a 6.3-magnitude earthquake hit Nepal and tremors were felt across parts of North India, including Delhi-NCR, other areas of Uttar Pradesh and in Uttarakhand as well. The epicentre of the earthquake was found at Dipayal in Nepal’s Doti district.

No casualties were reported in India, however, six people lost their lives in Nepal’s Doti after a house collapsed due to the earthquake.

The earthquake struck Nepal around 1:57 am on Wednesday and was the third one in five yours in the country. As per data on National Center for Seismology, Nepal recorded first earthquake of 4.9 magnitude at 8.52 pm on Tuesday, followed by 3.5 magnitude at 9.41 pm.

