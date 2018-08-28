English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Earthquake of 5 Magnitude Hits West Bengal's Hooghly
The earthquake that occurred at 6.33 pm had its epicentre at a depth of 10 km in the Hooghly district, around 40 km from Kolkata.
Kolkata: An earthquake of moderate intensity measuring 5 on the Richter scale hit West Bengal's Hooghly district this evening, the Meteorological Department said.
No damage to property or casualty was reported, the police said.
The earthquake that occurred at 6.33 pm had its epicentre at a depth of 10 km in the Hooghly district, around 40 km from here, the Met Department said.
Regional Met Director G K Das said it was an earthquake of moderate intensity.
