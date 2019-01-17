LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
Earthquake of 6.0 Magnitude Jolts Andaman and Nicobar Islands Region

The earthquake hit the region at 8.43 am and its epicentre was Nicobar Islands region. There were no immediate reports of loss of life or damage to property.

PTI

Updated:January 17, 2019, 10:19 AM IST
Earthquake of 6.0 Magnitude Jolts Andaman and Nicobar Islands Region
The earthquake of magnitude 6.0 hit in the morning (Image : Google Maps)
Port Blair: A strong earthquake of magnitude 6 hit the seismologically prone Andaman and Nicobar Islands on Thursday, National Centre for Seismology (NCS) said.

There was no tsunami alert issued as sea levels around the Andaman Nicobar archipelago showed no major rise, said INCOIS Director SPS Shenoi.

The earthquake hit the region at 8.43 am and its epicentre was Nicobar Islands region. There were no immediate reports of loss of life or damage to property, officials said.
