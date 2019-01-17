English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Earthquake of 6.0 Magnitude Jolts Andaman and Nicobar Islands Region
The earthquake hit the region at 8.43 am and its epicentre was Nicobar Islands region. There were no immediate reports of loss of life or damage to property.
The earthquake of magnitude 6.0 hit in the morning (Image : Google Maps)
Loading...
Port Blair: A strong earthquake of magnitude 6 hit the seismologically prone Andaman and Nicobar Islands on Thursday, National Centre for Seismology (NCS) said.
There was no tsunami alert issued as sea levels around the Andaman Nicobar archipelago showed no major rise, said INCOIS Director SPS Shenoi.
The earthquake hit the region at 8.43 am and its epicentre was Nicobar Islands region. There were no immediate reports of loss of life or damage to property, officials said.
There was no tsunami alert issued as sea levels around the Andaman Nicobar archipelago showed no major rise, said INCOIS Director SPS Shenoi.
The earthquake hit the region at 8.43 am and its epicentre was Nicobar Islands region. There were no immediate reports of loss of life or damage to property, officials said.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Kumbh Chronicles: The Man Who Shunned Comforts of Melbourne to be a Sadhu
-
Tuesday 15 January , 2019
News18 Explains: Sedition Vs Free Speech, What Amounts To Sedition
-
Tuesday 15 January , 2019
Watch : Traditional Bull-Taming Event ‘Jallikattu’ Begins in Madurai
-
Friday 11 January , 2019
Delhi Reacts to the 10% Reservation Bill For Economically Weaker Sections : Political, Helpful or Baseless?
-
Saturday 12 January , 2019
News18 Excerpts: Maya-Akhilesh Historic Press Conference, Both Parties to Contest On 38 Seats Each
Kumbh Chronicles: The Man Who Shunned Comforts of Melbourne to be a Sadhu
Tuesday 15 January , 2019 News18 Explains: Sedition Vs Free Speech, What Amounts To Sedition
Tuesday 15 January , 2019 Watch : Traditional Bull-Taming Event ‘Jallikattu’ Begins in Madurai
Friday 11 January , 2019 Delhi Reacts to the 10% Reservation Bill For Economically Weaker Sections : Political, Helpful or Baseless?
Saturday 12 January , 2019 News18 Excerpts: Maya-Akhilesh Historic Press Conference, Both Parties to Contest On 38 Seats Each
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Here's What Happens When You Try To Download 'Uri: The Surgical Strike' Illegally Off The Internet
- Will Netflix And Hotstar Censor Content to Prevent Potential Government Regulation?
- Sunil Grover to Return to The Kapil Sharma Show After Filming Salman Khan's Bharat?
- Yes, I'm in Love: 'Manikarnika' Star Ankita Lokhande Confirms Dating Vicky Jain
- Amazon Prime Music Introduces Hands Free Feature: Here Are The Details
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results