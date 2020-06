An earthquake of magnitude 2.4 on the Richter scale hit Haryana's Rohtak on Saturday.

According to the National Centre for Seismology, the quake struck 3 km northwest of Rohtak at 9.11 pm.

An earthquake of magnitude 2.8 struck near Rohtak on Friday and another of the same magnitude a day earlier, making the latest one the third in three days.

No injuries or casualties have been reported so far.

Since April 12, Delhi-NCR has recorded 18 quakes. Of these eight have taken place in Rohtak.