Earthquake of Magnitude 2.8 Strikes Near Rohtak in Haryana, Second in Two Days

An earthquake of magnitude 2.8 struck near Haryana's Rohtak on Friday.

The quake occurred at 3:32 pm, said the National Center for Seismology.

No injuries or casualties have been reported so far.

A low intensity earthquake of the same magnitude had hit Rohtak on Wednesday, with the NCS saying it had occurred at a depth of 5 km.

Since April 12, the Delhi-NCR has recorded 18 quakes. Of these 8 have taken place in Rohtak.

Two earthquakes had previously hit Rohtak in Haryana in the span of an hour on May 29, tremors of which were felt in the national capital, said the National Centre for Seismology. Rohtak is nearly 60 km from Delhi.

The first quake, a medium intensity one of 4.6 magnitude, hit the Haryana city at 9.08pm at a depth of 5 km. The second quake was of a lower intensity of magnitude 2.9 and occurred at the same location at 10pm, said the NCS.

There were no immediate reports of any loss of life or property.

The areas around Delhi are known for reporting low-intensity earthquakes and the capital has been jolted by a series of tremors over the last month. A low-intensity earthquake of magnitude 2.2 hit the national capital on May 15, which was the fourth since April 12, according to NCS.