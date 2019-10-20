Earthquake of Magnitude 3.2 Hits Gujarat's Banaskantha, No Casualties Reported
Earlier in June, an earthquake of 4.3 magnitude was experienced in the same area, located around 150 km from here.
Representative image.
Ahmedabad: An earthquake of magnitude 3.2 shook parts of Gujarat's Banaskantha district on Sunday morning, an official said.
No casualty or damage to property was reported, the official at the Gandhinagar-based Institute of Seismological Research said.
"The quake of 3.2 intensity, having its epicenter 30 km north-north west of Palanpur in Banaskantha, was recorded around 8.55 am," he said.
Earlier in June, an earthquake of 4.3 magnitude was experienced in the same area, located around 150 km from here.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Also Watch
-
What Does RBI Putting PMC Bank Under ‘Directions’ Mean? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Are E-Ciggarettes Toxic Enough To Invite A Blanket Ban? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Why is U.S President Donald Trump Facing Impeachment? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Will The Rise In Onion Prices Affect The Outcome Of Upcoming State Polls? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Howdy, Modi : What did Modi and Trump Gain from the Houston Event? | Crux+
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Rhea Chakraborty Visits Blue Grotto Cave in Italy on Trip with Sushant Singh Rajput, Watch Video
- A Twitter User is Offering to Comment 'Yikes' On Your Ex's Selfie for Just Rs 350
- Google Pixel 4 Face Unlock is so Unsecure, You May as Well Not Bother Using it
- Disha Patani and Tiger Shroff Add Star Power to ISL 2019-20 Opening Ceremony
- TRAI to Decide on Jio, Airtel And Vodafone Battle For How Long Your Phone Should Ring