Earthquake of Magnitude 3.2 Hits Gujarat's Banaskantha, No Casualties Reported

Earlier in June, an earthquake of 4.3 magnitude was experienced in the same area, located around 150 km from here.

PTI

Updated:October 20, 2019, 11:08 AM IST
Ahmedabad: An earthquake of magnitude 3.2 shook parts of Gujarat's Banaskantha district on Sunday morning, an official said.

No casualty or damage to property was reported, the official at the Gandhinagar-based Institute of Seismological Research said.

"The quake of 3.2 intensity, having its epicenter 30 km north-north west of Palanpur in Banaskantha, was recorded around 8.55 am," he said.

Earlier in June, an earthquake of 4.3 magnitude was experienced in the same area, located around 150 km from here.

