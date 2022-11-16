CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#MaheshBabu#Movies#RussiaUkraineWar#G20Summit#AssemblyElections#BiggBoss16
Home » News » India » Earthquake of Magnitude 4.1 Hits Himachal Pradesh
1-MIN READ

Earthquake of Magnitude 4.1 Hits Himachal Pradesh

PTI

Last Updated: November 16, 2022, 23:52 IST

Delhi | Shimla

Tremors were felt in Mandi, Kangra and surrounding areas. (Image: Shutterstock/Representative)

Tremors were felt in Mandi, Kangra and surrounding areas. (Image: Shutterstock/Representative)

The epicentre of the tremor, which struck at 9:32 pm, was located 27 km north-northwest of Mandi in the hill state

An earthquake of 4.1 magnitude shook parts of Himachal Pradesh on Wednesday, according to the National Centre for Seismology.

The epicentre of the tremor, which struck at 9:32 pm, was located 27 km north-northwest of Mandi in the hill state.

Tremors were felt in Mandi, Kangra and surrounding areas.

So far, no loss of life or damage to property has been reported, officials said.

RELATED NEWS

The Himalayan region has witnessed a series of quakes over the past fortnight.

The Himalayan region along the Uttarakhand-Nepal border has witnessed at least 10 earthquakes of varying magnitudes between November 8 and 16, data from the National Centre of Seismology showed. PTI SKU BPL DIV DIV

.

Read all the Latest India News here

Tags:
first published:November 16, 2022, 23:52 IST
last updated:November 16, 2022, 23:52 IST